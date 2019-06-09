Gray allowed three runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks across 5.2 innings during a no-decision against the Phillies on Sunday.

While he just missed recording an official quality start, Gray has been pitching much better, going 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in his last four outings. He's walked 10 batters during that stretch, but he hasn't yielded any homers and struck out 23. Overall, Gray is 2-5 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 66.2 innings. He will look to continue building upon this start next Sunday at home against the Rangers.