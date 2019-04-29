Gray (0-4) gave up two runs with two walks while striking out five through five innings in a loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Gray was efficient for most of this start but unravelled in the fourth inning, allowing four runners to reach base and two runs to score. The right-hander continues to carry a 2.05 FIP, over a run lower than his ERA, suggesting that he is pitching even better than his numbers indicate. The 29-year-old has a 3.64 ERA with a 36:8: K:BB through six starts this season. Gray will attempt to get into the win column in his next start Friday against the Giants.