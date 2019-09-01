Gray didn't factor in the decision in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader at St. Louis after giving up one unearned run on five hits across 6.2 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Gray had won his last four starts but saw that streak come to an end as the Reds managed only three hits during the nightcap. The right-hander has been reliable on the mound all season, but he's really excelled since the All-Star break with a 1.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 71:21 K:BB over 61 innings.