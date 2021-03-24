Gray (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The 31-year-old tossed about 40 pitches during a bullpen session Tuesday, so he figures to continue ramping up his workload Friday. Gray returned to playing catch last week after being shut down for a few days with back spasms, and he appears to be progressing quickly through his throwing progression. The right-hander is expected to be unavailable for the first week of the season, and he may not miss additional time if he continues on his current trajectory.