Gray (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions already without suffering the elbow cramps and stiffness that he felt last spring, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gray had bone chips in his elbow that were removed in September and dealt with them for years. "It's been pretty normal," Gray said Saturday about his recent bullpen sessions. "I probably threw more this offseason than I have. It'll be achy every now and again. But I threw my long bullpen [session] and came in and it feels great and it feels good today. It's weird, because it doesn't pop. I'm so used to throwing and it getting really stiff and having to pop it and spending hours in the training room."