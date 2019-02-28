Reds' Sonny Gray: Throws off mound

Gray (elbow) threw off a mound Thursday and said afterward that he will "definitely" be ready for the start of the season, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Right elbow stiffness led to Gray's scratch from his scheduled Cactus League debut, but the Reds were adamant all along that the scratch was a precautionary measure. Gray, who is looking to bounce back after struggling with the Yankees last year, still has a month to build up his pitch count.