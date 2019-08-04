Gray threw seven shutout innings with four hits and four walks along with seven strikeouts during a no-decision against the Braves on Sunday.

While four walks was his most since June 21, Gray pitched very well and was more than deserving of a win, but the Reds bullpen gave up three runs in the eighth and ninth to blow his chance. With the seven scoreless frames, Gray dropped his ERA to 3.25, which is his best mark in the category since the middle of April. He is also 6-6 with a 1.13 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 121.2 innings this season. Next, Gray will face the Cubs on Saturday.