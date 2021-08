Gray's start against the Cardinals on Tuesday was postponed due to inclement weather, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gray will likely have to wait just a day to pitch, especially if Tuesday's game is rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. The righty is coming off arguably his best two-start stretch of 2021, as he's held opponents scoreless and struck out 11 in his last 13 innings.