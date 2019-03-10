Reds' Sonny Gray: Two innings in spring debut

Gray threw two scoreless innings against the Padres on Saturday in his spring training debut and came away without any setbacks to his elbow, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "Sonny was really good. He looked great, actually," Reds manager David Bell said. "He wanted to keep going. That's a great sign. He had a lot more in the tank."

Gray has two and a half more weeks to ramp up to be ready for the start of the season. That might not put him on target for Opening Day, but it will be close as long as there are no setbacks. He struck out three with no walks and two hits allowed Saturday.