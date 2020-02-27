Reds' Sonny Gray: Two scoreless innings
Gray threw two scoreless innings in his spring training debut against the Mariners, striking out three in the process. The outing was Gray's first since having bone chips removed from his elbow in September, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Gray came away encouraged from the results. "Man, I was excited for today. It was nice," Gray said. "I was trying to throw my fastball and just rip it the whole time. I checked a lot of boxes. I got my mind right. I was able to compete. It was good. I wished I could have gotten a leadoff hitter out, but other than that, it was good." After being limited to 175 innings last season, Gray could carry a heavier workload in 2020.
