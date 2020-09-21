Gray (back) said he doesn't expect to face any limitations with his pitch count when he returns from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gray has progressed well from the right mid-back strain he picked up earlier this month, with the injury likely a role in him turning in his two worst starts of the season before he was shut down. Though Gray emphasized that he feels great as he prepares to return from the IL, manager David Bell could have a quick hook for the right-hander if he doesn't look to be in top form early on during Tuesday's outing. The 27-27 Reds enter Monday tied with the Brewers and the Giants for the National League's eighth and final playoff spot, making Cincinnati's three-game home series with Milwaukee one of the more important ones for the MLB postseason picture.