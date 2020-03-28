Reds' Sonny Gray: Working out at home
Gray has been able to work out with teammate Curt Casali during MLB's shutdown period, MLB.com reports.
Gray only threw seven innings in spring training, as he was just a tad behind his teammates because of his offseason arthroscopic elbow surgery to remove bone chips. He was fully healthy in those outings, however. He should be at full capacity whenever baseball is ready to resume.
