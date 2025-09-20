Steer went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 7-4 win over the Cubs.

For the second time in three games, Steer powered the Reds to a victory. On Friday, he hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, and then his two-run shot in the seventh was the go-ahead knock. This outburst came two days after he homered and knocked in five in Wednesday's win over St. Louis. All of this followed a stretch when Steer missed time due to spasms in his neck.