Steer went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Steer opened the scoring in the first inning Sunday, driving a two-out double off Luis Severino to give the Reds an early 1-0 lead. It would be Cincinnati's only run in the contest, as they fell 4-1 to the Yankees. The 25-year-old Steer has hits in four straight games, going 6-for-16 with a pair of doubles in that span. He's now slashing a solid .259/.339/.438 with five homers and 18 RBI through 183 plate appearances this season.