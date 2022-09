Steer went 2-for-2 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

Steer lauched a solo shot in the fifth inning before scoring again on a Jonathan India single in the ninth. It was first game in the majors and he made it count, going 2-for-2. The rookie has shown some pop in the minors, with 23 home runs across Double and Triple-A this season. He has shown the ability to take walks as well and could be a valuable asset in deep fantasy leagues.