Reds' Spencer Steer: Leaves early with hand injury

Steer was removed from Sunday's game against the Cardinals in the fifth inning due to an apparent right hand injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts prior to his departure.

Steer was unable to continue his at-bat in the top of the fifth after his hand seemed to be bothering him when he fouled off a pitch. Edwin Arroyo came on to pinch hit for Steer, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's game against the Guardians until the Reds provide an update on his condition.