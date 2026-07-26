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Reds' Spencer Steer: Leaves early with hand injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Steer was removed from Sunday's game against the Cardinals in the fifth inning due to an apparent right hand injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts prior to his departure.

Steer was unable to continue his at-bat in the top of the fifth after his hand seemed to be bothering him when he fouled off a pitch. Edwin Arroyo came on to pinch hit for Steer, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's game against the Guardians until the Reds provide an update on his condition.

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