Steer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

On the bench for the fourth time in five games, Steer appears to have faded into a bench role while the Reds have opened up more opportunities for rookie Sal Stewart, who has produced a .714 OPS since getting called up from Triple-A Louisville on Sept. 1. Over that same two-week stretch, Steer has matched Stewart with a .714 OPS, so Steer could be just one Stewart cold streak away from regaining playing time.