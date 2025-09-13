Steer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Athletics.

Steer has seen his playing time drop recently, with this being just his second start in the last five games, all against right-handed pitchers. Top prospect Sal Stewart has pushed Steer for playing time at first base rather than challenging Matt McLain at second. Steer has gone 5-for-18 (.278) over seven games in September, but it'll be tough for him to produce without a steady role in the lineup. For the season, the 27-year-old has a .237/.308/.396 slash line with 17 home runs, 64 RBI, 61 runs scored and seven steals over 134 games.