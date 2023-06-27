Steer went 3-for-3 with a walk, a solo homer and two additional RBI in Monday's loss to the Orioles.

The Reds offense fell flat Monday, but Steer was the lone bright spot, as he notched his sixth three-hit game of the season and drove in all three of Cincinnati's runs. Over his past nine games, Steer is slashing .344/.462/.688 with three home runs, nine RBI, two stolen bases and five runs scored. His current hot streak has bumped his season slash line up to .282/.368/.493, and the 25-year-old is quickly emerging as a quality offensive threat in the big leagues.