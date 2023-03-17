Steer remains in line to be the Reds' Opening Day starter at third base, and has been getting a number of pointers in spring training from Chad Pinder and Jonathan India, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

In 27 spring training at-bats, Steer is hitting .296/.387/.556 with one homer. There's a long-term concern whether Steer can hold the job once the Reds' highly-touted prospects from the left side of the infield are ready, but for now he gets a head-start on them to audition for the role.