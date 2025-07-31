Steer went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI, a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

Steer tallied his second triple of the season and the ninth of his career. It's been an uneven campaign at the plate for Steer -- he has a .692 OPS in 2025 -- but he's at least fared a bit better since the beginning of June. Across his last 182 plate appearances, the first baseman is slashing .263/.319/.449 with 15 extra-base hits, 26 RBI, 20 runs scored and three stolen bases.