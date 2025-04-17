Reds manager Terry Francona said Thursday that "it won't be very long" before Steer is ready to play first base, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Steer has been limited to designated hitter duty thus far as he works his way back from a right shoulder issue, but he's been ramping up his throwing and is almost ready to play first base. It's not clear when he might be ready to play additional positions. Steer is not in the Reds' lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, as Austin Hays is getting a start at DH.