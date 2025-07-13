The Reds have selected Hall with the ninth overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Hall is one of the younger players in the class after reclassifying, as he turns 18 a couple weeks after the draft. A no-doubt shortstop from Alabama, the 6-foot Hall is a great athlete with 70-grade speed and the actions to stick at the six. The quality of his hit tool and future power are tougher to project, but he's added 15-20 pounds of muscle this year and has a chance to be a 20-homer hitter at peak. Hall has great bat speed but struggles a bit with secondary stuff, which isn't uncommon for a player his age. His speed gives him a very high ceiling if he can max out as a hitter, and his defense gives him a chance to be an everyday player who hits near the bottom of the order even if he's not much of an offensive producer.