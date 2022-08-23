Piscotty signed a minor-league deal with the Reds on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It would be a nice park upgrade for Piscotty to go from Oakland to Cincinnati, but the fact he got released by the last-place Athletics isn't a good sign for what he may have left in the tank. He hit .190/.252/.341 with five home runs for Oakland before getting released. Piscotty will head to Triple-A and could get called up before the end of the season.
