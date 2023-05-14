Fairchild will start in center field and bat fifth Sunday against the Marlins.

Fairchild will pick up a third consecutive start in place of TJ Friedl, who is nursing a mild oblique strain and could be forced to the injured list. The right-handed-hitting Fairchild typically serves as a short-side platoon option when Cincinnati is at full strength, but he held his own while drawing starts the previous two days against right-handers Eury Perez and Sandy Alcantara, going 3-for-8 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base between those contests.