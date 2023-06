Fairchild was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Fairchild will head to Louisville after spending the entirety of the 2023 campaign to this point with the Reds, producing a .237 average with four homers, 22 RBI, 25 runs and six stolen bases over 156 at-bats in 64 games. With Cincinnati's roster returning to full health recently, Fairchild slid out of the starting lineup and he'll now look to get more consistent reps in Triple-A.