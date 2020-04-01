Fairchild went 2-for-23 (.087) with one home run, two steals (on two attempts) and an 8:5 K:BB in 28 plate appearances in big-league camp.

He was about as productive as one could be while notching just two hits this spring. Fairchild, the No. 38 overall pick from 2017, logged a 142 wRC+ in 42 games at Double-A last season, so he could be ticketed for Triple-A when the minor-league season gets underway.