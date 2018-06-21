Fairchild was promoted to High-A Daytona on Thursday.

Fairchild, the 38th overall pitch in the 2017 first-year player draft, hit a solid .277/.377/.460 with seven homers and 17 stolen bases across 67 games with Low-A Dayton before being rewarded with a promotion. The glove-first center fielder will look to continue his success against more advanced pitching.

