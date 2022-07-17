Fairchild is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Fairchild had started in three of the Reds' past four games, going 2-for-8 with a solo home run and a pair of walks over that stretch. Though the Reds have a spot available in the outfield for the series finale with the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin taking a seat against Cardinals southpaw Steven Matz, manager David Bell will bypass the righty-hitting Fairchild for the starting assignment and instead go with Matt Reynolds as Naquin's replacement in the lineup.