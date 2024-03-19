Fairchild started in center field and went 0-for-3 in Monday's spring game against the Giants.

Fairchild will help fill the void in center field created Saturday when TJ Friedl sustained a fractured wrist. The injury is expected keep him sidelined through the end of April. The right-handed hitting Fairchild and lefty Will Benson will be the primary fill-ins at the position, although it's not yet known if there will be a strict platoon. Benson started in center field Sunday against righty Shane Bieber, while Fairchild got his start against lefty Kyle Harrison. Fairchild has impressed thus far in spring training, batting .360 (9-for-25) with five extra-base hits and six RBI.