Fairchild went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals.

Fairchild hit a two-run single, stole second and scored in a six-run fifth inning for the Reds. He later added a double in the ninth frame. Fairchild has registered at least one hit in six of his last seven contests and swiped three bases since June 25. On the season, the outfielder is hitting .232 with four home runs, 22 RBI, 21 runs scored and 10 steals over 172 plate appearances.