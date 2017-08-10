Reds' Stuart Turner: Hits first career home run Wednesday
Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Padres.
Turner's fifth-inning home run was the first of his career. This was the little-used backup catcher's first start since July 18 and his .167/.217/.238 line coming in suggests this effort won't be enough to earn more playing time.
More News
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...