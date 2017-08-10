Play

Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Turner's fifth-inning home run was the first of his career. This was the little-used backup catcher's first start since July 18 and his .167/.217/.238 line coming in suggests this effort won't be enough to earn more playing time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast