Turner has two hits and two walks in only 12 plate appearances since the start of July.

Turner hasn't made a start since July 18 and is utilized sparingly as a pinch hitter. The 25-year-old saw infrequent starts with Devin Mesoraco injured to start the season, but is only slashing .171/.222/.244 in 45 plate appearances this season. Turner doesn't sniff enough playing time to currently warrant fantasy consideration.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast