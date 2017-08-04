Turner has two hits and two walks in only 12 plate appearances since the start of July.

Turner hasn't made a start since July 18 and is utilized sparingly as a pinch hitter. The 25-year-old saw infrequent starts with Devin Mesoraco injured to start the season, but is only slashing .171/.222/.244 in 45 plate appearances this season. Turner doesn't sniff enough playing time to currently warrant fantasy consideration.