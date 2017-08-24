Reds' Stuart Turner: Will land on paternity list after Thursday's game
Turner will go on paternity leave following Thursday's game against the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The catcher will miss anywhere from one-to-three games while awaiting the birth of his child. Turner is not in the starting nine for Thursday's series finale, but will be available off the bench. With a scheduled off day coming at the end of this weekend's three-game set against Pittsburgh, Turner will likely be away from the team until Tuesday.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...