Turner will go on paternity leave following Thursday's game against the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The catcher will miss anywhere from one-to-three games while awaiting the birth of his child. Turner is not in the starting nine for Thursday's series finale, but will be available off the bench. With a scheduled off day coming at the end of this weekend's three-game set against Pittsburgh, Turner will likely be away from the team until Tuesday.