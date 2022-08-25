Zeuch (0-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks over 2.2 innings against the Phillies.

Zeuch began what would become a four-run third inning by allowing a solo homer from catcher J.T. Realmuto to increase the Phillies' lead to two, and he followed that by surrendering a series of walks and singles before being removed from the game. Cincinnati called the righty up from Triple-A Louisville due to the injury to Graham Ashcraft (biceps). This was the 27-year-old's third major league start of 2022, and he has allowed six runs in four innings or fewer during all three.