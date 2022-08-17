Zeuch (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against Philadelphia, allowing six runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out one in four innings.

Twelve of the 24 batters to face Zeuch reached safely, including homers by Darick Hall, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins. Zeuch came out to pitch the fifth but, after allowing two hits, he was removed without having recorded an out. The 26-year-old has allowed six runs in four innings in each of his two starts for the Reds. Should he make another start for Cincinnati, it will likely be early next week in Philadelphia.