Zeuch is expected to be called up from Triple-A Louisville to start Wednesday's game against the Mets, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Zeuch signed a minor-league contract with the Reds in early June and has posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 22.1 innings over five starts at Louisville. The right-hander had his best outing of the season his last time out Aug. 2, striking out 12 while allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks over seven innings. He traveled with the Reds for their road trip to New York and will likely have his contract selected Wednesday for what will be his first big-league outing of the campaign.