Zeuch is listed as the Reds' scheduled starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Zeuch will make his second straight turn through the rotation, but it's most likely due to the Reds' lack of appealing alternatives rather than being based on merit. In his first big-league outing of 2022 last week against the Mets, Zeuch took the loss after giving up six earned runs on six hits and two walks over four innings.