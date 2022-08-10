Zeuch (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering six runs on six hits and two walks over four innings as the Reds fell 10-2 to the Mets. He struck out four and hit two batters with pitches.

The only clean inning Zeuch tossed in his Cincinnati debut was his final one, as New York racked up runs in each of the first three frames on the afternoon. The 27-year-old right-hander didn't make much of a case to stick around in the rotation, throwing only 54 of 91 pitches for strikes, but he could get another turn or two until the Reds' staff begins to get healthier.