The Reds recalled Zeuch from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
Three days after being sent down, Zeuch is back with the Reds as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for Graham Ashcraft (biceps), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. Ashcraft had been scheduled to start Wednesday against the Pirates, so Zeuch could end up filling that spot in the rotation if he isn't needed out of the bullpen for Tuesday's game. Zeuch struggled mightily over his two starts with Cincinnati earlier this month, going four innings both times while posting a 13.50 ERA and 2.50 WHIP.