Reds' Tanner Rainey: Draws praise from manager Bryan Price
Reds manager Bryan Price praised Rainey unsolicited before Wednesday's spring training game against the White Sox, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "He's a guy worth really watching closely," Price said. "That's a big arm, big slider. I think he's going to be a good one. I volunteered that because I haven't really spoken about him. I think he's been very impressive in camp the way he's handled himself."
Rainey has touched 98 mph on the radar a couple of times in spring training. He has a big strikeout upside in relief, but he also has walked opposing batters at a prolific clip, including 11 batters in 17 innings in a late call-up to Double-A Pensacola last year.
