Rainey was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds decided to swap Rainey out for a fresh arm in Jesus Reyes after Rainey threw 37 pitches Monday. Rainey has bounced between Triple-A and the majors three times already this season and will likely continue to ride the shuttle, providing depth to the bullpen as needed.

