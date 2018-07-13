Reds' Tanner Rainey: Optioned to Triple-A
Rainey was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Rainey made a pair of appearances during his latest stint with the Reds, giving up an incredible 10 runs in a total of just one inning. His season ERA now sits at 24.43 through seven innings. He's given much more reason for optimism at the Triple-A level, though, tossing 28.2 innings with a 1.57 ERA, but even there, his walk rate sits at an untenable 18.3 percent. Austin Brice was recalled in a corresponding move.
