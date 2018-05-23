Reds' Tanner Rainey: Recalled from Triple-A
Rainey was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
He has given up seven earned runs in two big-league innings this year, but has been much more successful in 17.2 frames at Triple-A (2.04 ERA, 31 strikeouts). Raisel Iglesias (non-throwing biceps) and Austin Brice (back) were placed on the disabled list as corresponding moves. Look for Rainey to be used in low-leverage situations.
