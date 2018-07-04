Reds' Tanner Rainey: Returns to Cincinnati
The Redsrecalled Rainey from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Cincinnati will bring up a pair of relievers in Rainey and Cody Reed from Triple-A to bolster the bullpen after long reliever Dylan Floro was traded to the Dodgers prior to Wednesday's game against the White Sox. Rainey has previously made six appearances for the Reds, surrendering nine runs on six hits and nine walks over six innings. Those poor numbers will likely force him to settle for a low-leverage relief role while he's up with the big club.
