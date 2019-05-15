Roark (3-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Tuesday by allowing three runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Roark issued only one walk but still struggled with his command Wednesday as he threw a first-pitch strike to only seven of 24 batters faced, resulting in a season-high eight hits allowed. The 32-year-old has a 3.50 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 43:20 K:BB across 46.1 innings, and lines up for another tough matchup against the Dodgers on Sunday.