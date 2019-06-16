Roark (4-6) took the loss Saturday against the Rangers by surrendering four runs (two earned) on eight hits over seven innings. He struck out five and had zero walks.

Roark once again ran into trouble early with the Rangers scoring two first-inning runs, but his defense did him no favors all evening with three errors. It's the first time this season the veteran right-hander has completed seven innings. Roark has a 3.63 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 74:27 K:BB across 74.1 innings and will look to shake the three-game losing streak Thursday at Milwaukee.