Reds' Tanner Roark: Early exit against Brewers
Roark didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out six.
Milwaukee jumped on Roark for three runs in the top of the first inning, and while he avoided any further damage, the right-hander was far from sharp. He threw 56 of 96 pitches for strikes, and about the only positive from the performance is that he didn't give up a homer. Roark will look for a better result in his next start, Saturday in Pittsburgh.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...