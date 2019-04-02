Roark didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out six.

Milwaukee jumped on Roark for three runs in the top of the first inning, and while he avoided any further damage, the right-hander was far from sharp. He threw 56 of 96 pitches for strikes, and about the only positive from the performance is that he didn't give up a homer. Roark will look for a better result in his next start, Saturday in Pittsburgh.