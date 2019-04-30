Roark didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 win over the Mets, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over 3.2 innings while striking out three.

After a strong beginning to the campaign, Roark stumbled in this one, getting tagged for two runs in the second and fourth innings before getting the hook after 88 pitches (50 strikes), The right-hander will take a 4.08 ERA and 27:15 K:BB through 28.2 frames into his next outing Saturday, at home against the Giants.