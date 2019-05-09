Reds' Tanner Roark: Earns third win
Roark (3-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out three across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against Oakland.
Roark held Oakland to only one extra-base hit and relied on double plays to get out of the few jams he faced. He wasn't dominant -- he generated only four swinging strikes -- but he generated seven groundball outs and benefited from the pitcher-friendly Oakland Coliseum. After failing to surpass 5.1 innings in his first six starts of the season, Roark has combined to throw 12.2 frames across his last two outings thanks to more efficient pitching. He'll look to keep that positive trend going in his next start, likely to come at home against the Cubs on Wednesday.
